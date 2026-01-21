You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Pongo!

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Pongo!

January 21, 2026

Meet Pongo! Pongo is a beautiful black dog with brains and charm! He’s sharp, friendly and always eager to engage with his people. Whether it’s learning new things, going for walks, or soaking up attention, Pongo is the kind of dog who makes every day better just by being around you. With his good looks and bright personality, Pongo is ready to be someone’s best friend for life. Come meet Pongo during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). For more information, click here.

