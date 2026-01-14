Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Winston!

Meet Winston! Winston is an older guy but don’t expect that to mean he has slowed down at all! Winston loves poking his little nose into everyone’s business and making sure everything is up to code. If you sit with him and talk to him, Winston will cuddle right up and listen (so long as you’re also providing snacks or head scratches). Check out his video- https://youtube.com/shorts/hYFnypRsPpA?si=3TjgCNPYiP4q5DSz. Prior to adopting a rabbit or any other small animal, we will need to approve a photo of the enclosure you plan to house them in set up in your home (including bedding, huts, hay, chew toys, etc.) Come meet Winston during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). For more information, click here.

