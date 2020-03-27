When You Can’t Go To The Museums, They Can Come To You!

If you are starting to get bored with your selections on Netflix, maybe it’s time to visit one of the many museums or galleries here on the Cape. Obviously, with the restrictions in place due to the Corona Virus, you can’t physically visit these places, but many have adapted to come to YOU via online videos, classes and live streaming events. Here are a few suggestions:

Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

The AWSC Shark Center offers an in-depth look at one of the ocean’s most magnificent and misunderstood species: the Great White Shark! Through interactive exhibits, videos, displays, and virtual reality experiences, our family-oriented center offers an insiders view into to the groundbreaking research and one of Cape Cod’s most captivating summer residents.

Check out videos and live chats on their facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/237197029738468/

Cape Cod Museum of Natural History – Brewster

The Cape Cod Museum of Natural History preserves, exhibits, and interprets their own collections of natural history artifacts and displays relevant traveling and loan exhibits. The museum also collaborates with local and regional organizations on co-sponsored exhibits. The museum engages children and adults in high-quality programs, classes, lectures, panel discussions, workshops, films, walks, field trips, traditions and interactive exhibits that reveal the many facets of the natural world and the reciprocal impacts that humans and nature exert on each other.

LIVE STREAM THEIR OSPRAY CAMERA: https://youtu.be/5nJDrruqj8M

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Exhibit Center – Woods Hole

Visitors to WHOI’s Ocean Science Exhibit Center will learn about the Institution’s ocean science research and the vessels and tools developed by WHOI engineers and scientists for use in that research.

Check out videos and articles on some of their current projects: https://www.facebook.com/WoodsHoleOcean/

Cape Cod Museum of Art – Dennis

The Cape Cod Museum of Art’s mission is to collect, study, interpret and exhibit works by outstanding artists with a regional association. The museum’s collections and exhibitions also include works drawn from a broader context, providing a more comprehensive understanding of our regional artistic heritage.

Check out their archived talks with artists and historians here: https://www.facebook.com/capecodmuseumofart/

John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum

The John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum Foundation preserves and promotes the legacy of President Kennedy, his family, and their deep connection to Cape Cod. Visit the website for plenty of history about the Kennedy Family.

Cape Cod Children’s Museum – Mashpee

The Cape Cod Children’s Museum is a non-profit organization where families can learn and play together. With lots of hands on exhibits, daily programs and gift shop, you’ll find plenty to do! Make new friends and learn about their many events and programs while your child is free to explore, touch and discover. They continue to post family friendly and educational video on their facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CapeCodChildrensMuseum/

Nantucket Whaling Museum

Restored in 2005, the Nantucket Whaling Museum features a restored 1847 candle factory, expanded top-quality exhibition space, a fully accessible rooftop observation deck overlooking Nantucket harbor, and the sperm whale skeleton. Access three NEW ACKtivity kits for kids to take advantage of while at home, including historic house cut-outs, lighthouse coloring books, and a Nantucket word search. Stay tuned as more kits are added weekly! https://nha.org/learn/nha-at-home/activity-kits-for-kids/

Pilgrim Monument & Provincetown Museum – Provincetown

Whether you arrive by land, sea or sky, the Pilgrim Monument is the first thing you see when you approach Provincetown. Standing at 252 feet, the Monument commemorates the history of the Mayflower Pilgrims. It’s the tallest all-granite structure in the United States. The Provincetown Museum, at the base of the Pilgrim Monument, features a unique collection of exhibits that depict important events and people in Provincetown history and our nation’s history.

Check their facebook page for daily pictures, stories and games: https://www.facebook.com/pilgrimmonument/

Sandwich Glass Museum – Sandwich

The Mission of the Sandwich Glass Museum, incorporated as the Sandwich Historical Society in 1907, is to promote a broad understanding and appreciation of Sandwich town history, with particular emphasis on the unique contribution of the glass industry to the local community, the region, the nation, and the world.

Each day they post new pieces of glass artwork on their facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Sandwich-Glass-Museum-on-Cape-Cod-146262772054886/

Heritage Museums and Gardens – Sandwich

Heritage Museums & Gardens is comprised of three galleries and expansive gardens located in historic Sandwich, Massachusetts. It includes galleries for American Folk Art, a vintage carousel, automobiles and traveling exhibitions.

They are posting “behind the scenes” videos in their facebook page as their staff continue to prepare for the warmer weather: https://www.facebook.com/HeritageMuseumsandGardens/

Cape Playhouse – Dennis

The Cape Playhouse one of the most famous summer theatres in the country. The Cape Playhouse has attracted a long litany of famous actors since its inception in 1927 including Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Olympia Dukakis, Bette Davis, Henry Fonda, Betty White, Gertrude Lawrence and Ginger Rogers to name a few. Recent productions include Judy Kuhn and Mary Testa in Steel Magnolias, Julia Murney in Gypsy and being named one of the 50 best theatres in American. The Cape Playhouse also holds the distinction of being the oldest continually operating professional theatre in the United States.

The Cape Playhouse if offering Arts Education Classed led by Producing Artistic Director Michael Rader: https://www.facebook.com/thecapeplayhouse

Cotuit Center for the Arts – Cotuit

Since opening, thousands of people have come through the doors of Cotuit Center for the Arts and experienced an art center unlike anything else. Offering a variety of educational programs, performances and exhibitions, The Center has established itself as a great place to celebrate the arts. Founded in 1993 and incorporated as a non-profit charitable organization in 1995, Cotuit Center for the Arts has an excellent history of producing and presenting innovative, quality works that encourage individual artistic development and exploration.

Over the next several weeks we will post pictures of the artworks that were submitted to the art show: https://www.facebook.com/Cotuit/