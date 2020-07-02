Where to Play Mini Golf on Cape Cod

Miniature golf is a favorite pastime, especially on the Cape in summer. Here is a list of local mini golf courses to check out. Make sure you call in advance to learn about changes in hours, social distancing requirements and any other rules that may now apply.

Pirates Cove Adventure Golf – Yarmouth

This pirate themed mini golf in South Yarmouth is open from Early April through the end of October. Boston Magazine called it the next best thing to Disney. It’s open daily from 11am – 5pm weather permitting. Each Memorial Day weekend, the course donates a percentage of its prescreened sales to charities supporting the families of wounded or fallen military members.

Skull Island – Yarmouth

Skull Island is a family owned and operated business in South Yarmouth. The original course was opened by Lou Nickinello and his father Tony on May 10, 1961. The new and improved course is open from 10am -6pm daily.

Wild Animal Lagoon – Yarmouth

The Wild Animal Lagoon serves up a mini golf course with a safari setting. Kids and kids at heart can putt around elephants, giraffes, and rhinos. With challenge wheels that change the rules at certain holes and signs with animal facts, this West Yarmouth mini golf location is certainly unique.

Sandwich Mini Golf

Owner and Founder H. Maurice Burke readily admits that this adorable mini golf course is the result of his lifelong hobby. Built on his grandparents land, what started as a boyhood dream is now a beautiful waterspot course made up of windmills and bridges.

Cataumet Crossing

Typically open everyday from 10am-10pm with an amazing Ice Cream shop on site, what more could you ask for? The 18 hole course features three rivers and two fountains. Word has it a few well known celebrities are known to frequent the location.

Steve and Sue’s Par-tee Freeze Adventure Falls Mini Golf – Hyannis

This Cape Cod Institution serves up ice cream and fun with it’s 18 hole mini golf course. It features a cave and a waterfall and is open 7 days a week. Don’t forget to pick up an ice cream sandwich on your way out or in…..or both.

Holiday Hill Mini Golf – DennisPort

Holiday Hill is described as a beautiful 18 hole Cape Cod themed course overlooked by an 18 foot waterfall. Other features include a lighthouse, a covered bridge, and several bubbling fountains. From Memorial Day to Labor Day the course is open daily from 9am – 11pm.

Cape Escape Adventure Golf – Orleans

This beautiful nautical course in Orleans is fun for adults and kids alike. The course features among other things a flashing lighthouse, a Japanese pond with water lilies and koi, fishing boats, and a waterfall. The course is open 7 days a week from April to mid October

Harbor Lights Mini Golf – Brewster

Located just off historic 6A in Brewster, this course is set in a lush tree lined setting. To add to your day ice cream is served on site. Open daily from Mid June. Check the website for shoulder season hours.

Susan’s Garden Mini Golf – DennisPort

Susan’s Garden Mini Golf bills itself as classic Cape Cod Mini Golf. The classic course was built in 1950 and has been loving restored and kept true to its roots. In fact, it’s not uncommon to hear adults saying they’ve been playing mini golf at Susan’s since they were children. Open July 1 – Labor Day 3pm – 10pm

Poit’s Lighthouse Mini Golf – Eastham

Poit’s Lighthouse Mini Golf bills itself as the Outer Capes Best and Largest Nautical Themed Adventure Mini Golf Course. The 18 hole course has a 16 foot wraparound waterfall, a winding river, and a pond with geysers. In addition to mini golf, Poit’s has a snack bar and a video arcade on site. Mid June – Labor Day 10am – 10pm Shoulder Season 10am – 6pm weekends only

Putter’s Paradise Mini Golf – Yarmouth

You can’t miss the big white whale on Route 28 that sets this mini golf location apart. It’s been going strong since 1979 and features many concrete sculptures, including the whale, created by local artist T.J. Neil. During the summer, the course is open from 9am-10pm daily.

Harbor Glen Mini Golf – West Harwich http://weatherdeckrestaurant.com/

Harbor Glen Mini Golf is located at The Wetherdeck Restaurant. The 18 hole astro turf course includes a waterfall obster and Clam Bar and pond. Open daily April – Columbus Day from 11am.

Arnold’s Lobster and Clam Bar – Eastham

The popular seafood restaurant also features a mini golf course. The 18 hole course features scaled down replicas of Lower Cape historical landmarks in addition to a pirate ship and lush floral landscaping.

By Rebecca Romo, Lifestyle Reporter CapeCod.com