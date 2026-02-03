Will You Help Alia Find a Home on the Cape?

Meet Alia! This striking lil’ lady is both a great leash-walking and office buddy. She can be worried when meeting new people, so would like her social circle to be kept small as she’s adjusting to a new home. Once she’s warmed up, Alia has shown herself to be a loving and loyal companion. Alia is sensitive when it comes to veterinary visits and close handling (she says no thank you to being picked up without asking her first, please!), so she’ll need a gentle, patient hand and an owner that can be an advocate for her. Alia could potentially go to a home with older children that can follow her management plan and practice petting consent.

In her previous home, Alia was able to regularly share space with another dog, but she generally prefers not to stop and say hi to dogs on leash. It’s possible she may be able to go home with a well-matched dog with a slow intro, but she may also prefer to be an only pup. She has no history living with cats, so full separation and a slow intro will be the best way to help her be successful!

Alia may start off a little cautious, but give her time and a cozy spot to settle in, and you’ll see her personality shine!

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Alia. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



