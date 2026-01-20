Will You Help Maggie Find a Home on the Cape?

Meet Maggie, a 6-year-old, 51-pound hound mix with a heart as big as her zoomies! This sweet lady loves to romp around, proudly show off her toys, and then settle in for some affectionate snuggles. While we don’t have much information about her past, Maggie is ready to start her next chapter with a family who can give her the time and patience she needs to adjust to life in a home. She’s enjoyed playing with other dogs at the shelter and may be a great match for a resident pup with a compatible play style. If you’re looking for a loving, playful companion with a gentle soul, Maggie might just be your perfect match.

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Maggie. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



