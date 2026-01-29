4-H Advisory Council accepting scholarship applications for Cape youth

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County 4-H Advisory Council is now accepting applications for this year’s round of scholarships benefitting Cape Youth embarking on post-high school education.

Applicants must live in Barnstable County and have been a 4-H member for at least two years to be eligible, having participated in the 4-H Youth Development Program and the many projects and activities it offers area youth.

Applicants must also be enrolled in an accredited college, university, technical school, or other approved institution.

Awardees will be chosen based on community services performed and leadership qualities exhibited during their time in 4-H.

Submissions must include a scholarship application, a one-page scholarship request letter, high school transcripts, and documentation of participation in the 4-H program.

Applications must be sent in and received by April 17, 2026.