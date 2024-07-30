Barnstable Microgrid Gets $42M State Award

BARNSTABLE – In what town officials say is a big step for environmental sustainability and safety, Barnstable will develop a new renewable-powered microgrid with a $42 million award from the state.

“The Town of Barnstable is appreciative for this opportunity to make the Barnstable High School, Barnstable Intermediate School and Barnstable Adult Community Center campus as close to energy self-sufficient as possible,”said Barnstable Town Manager Mark Ells in a statement.

“We recognize our partnerships with the Massachusetts Building Trade Unions, Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority, Cape Cod Community College, and the Cape Light Compact who each offered to make contributions in support of the grant. The internships from the Cape Light Compact will be particularly useful as they will give students exposure to energy savings programs and help us increase the visibility of those programs among our residents. Special recognition goes to Sean Hogan, the Town of Barnstable’s Environmental Sustainability Manager, for his efforts to pursue this funding.”

Town officials said it will serve the local high school and Intermediate School Complex serving over 2,400 students. It joins a similar micro-grid project at the Cape Cod Gateway Airport as the community pushes towards green energy.

The microgrid could include a mix of solar canopies, rooftop solar, HVAC electrification, fleet charging, and battery storage. The project would lower Barnstable’s energy costs, reduce greenhouse gas and particulate emissions in the community—an estimated 3,000 metric tons per year.