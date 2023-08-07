Cape Cod Gateway Airport Developing Microgrid

HYANNIS – A Request for Responses has been issued by the Aeronautics Division for consultation services to plan, permit, and design a smart microgrid at Cape Cod Gateway Airport that could be used in the future to help other companies.

Power from the smart grid would be generated by facilitating the charging of electric ground vehicles, including buses, and in the future, electric aircrafts.

MassDOT Aeronautics Administrator Jeff DeCarlo believes it could be the first domino in a string of environment positive decisions for the region and country.

“We’re very excited, because we’re going to see some things in the proposals that we’ve never seen before, and we’re hoping so because the approach has to be unique,” said DeCarlo.

In collaboration with the airport and the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority, the initiative aims to increase clean energy independence while helping to support the disadvantaged community living near the area.

DeCarlo understands that the process will be new and exciting, while also understanding the importance of future operations not only in the region but around the country.

“We’re looking at something that is environmentally sound, and replicable. We’re looking at something that can be replicated across the nation in the future,” DeCarlo said.

MassDOT’s Aeronautics Division is focused on making air transportation safer, cleaner, quieter, more efficient, and more economically advantageous for people, communities, and businesses in Massachusetts.