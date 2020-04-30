44th Annual Blessing of the Bikes Canceled

DENNIS – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 44th Annual Blessing of the Bikes, set for Sunday May 3 at West Dennis Beach, has been canceled.

The Massachusetts VI Chapter of the Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, who run the event, said that the decision was a hard one to make, however it was done because MA VI believes the pandemic and repercussions from it well be felt for months to come.

Event organizers also stated that the event will not be postponed to later in the year as conflicts with other events have made it difficult to find a proper time to reschedule.

MA VI added that another reason the event will not be postponed is because it remains to be seen when large group functions will be allowed again.

The first Blessing of the Bikes was held in 1976, the same year the MA VI Chapter of the Blue Knights was chartered.

The event has been held annually every year since.

Originally the Blessing of the Bikes was held in Falmouth, however in 2001 it was moved to Otis Air Force Base (Camp Edwards) in order to have more space.

The terrorist actions of September 11, 2001 changes security measures at the Base and the event was moved once again.

In 2002 West Dennis Beach became the home for the Blessing of the Bikes.

2020 will be the first year since 1976 that the event will not be held.