4Cs Offering New “Blue Economy” Degree

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Community College has announced a new “Blue Economy” degree.

The Applied Economics of Coastal and Ocean Environments Associate Degree centers on economic activity and careers related to the oceans and coasts of the region.

The program will allow for students to take advantage of the school’s new Frank and Maureen Wilkens Science and Engineering Center.

“This degree fills a unique hole in strengthening our local economy, preparing a new generation of creative and passionate learners that can bridge the gap between business and sustainability,” said Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Kathy Vranos.

The interdisciplinary program will feature classes in hospitality, entrepreneurship, aquaculture, technology, media, and sustainability.

Students will also be able to intern at businesses in the blue economy, with some opportunities at WHOI and the Aquacultural Research Corporation.

The degree’s first-semester courses start on Monday, October 31 for a 7-week format or on Monday, January 23 in 14 or 7-week formats.

Enrollment for the program is open and the application process is free. Visit Cape Cod Community College’s website for more information.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter