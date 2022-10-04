4C’s Cuts Ribbon for New Science Building

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College’s new Maureen Wilkens Science and Engineering Center is complete and now open for classes.

The building has been in the works for ten years, with construction taking place over the past two at the college’s main campus in Barnstable.

The center’s total cost is $38 million dollars, with the college paying for $3 million and $5 million donated by longtime benefactor of the college Mrs. Maureen Wilkens. The rest was paid for by the state.

Wilkens was in attendance at the ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday alongside college President John Cox and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito.

College officials said that the building will also be utilized by K-12 schools and local businesses through the Cape Cod Regional STEM Network and workforce development initiatives.