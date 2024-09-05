You are here: Home / NewsCenter / WATCH: How Does 5 Years Documenting Sharks off Cape Cod Change Your Perspective? More with Nick Budabin

WATCH: How Does 5 Years Documenting Sharks off Cape Cod Change Your Perspective? More with Nick Budabin

September 5, 2024

A new documentary that has sold out its premier show with another on the way is looking at the Cape and Islands’ response to the growing shark population in recent years. ‘Great White Summer’ started filming in 2018, shortly after the death of Arthur Medici in Wellfleet due to a fatal shark bite. Director Nick Budabin says it tracks the aftermath of the fatal incident, including the community’s changing relationship with the ocean, scientific advancement, and ongoing efforts to track the apex predators. The film is available to stream through Apple TV.

Click below for the full interview with Budabin on his new documentary featuring many Cape Cod locations and faces:

Sunday Journal – “Great White Summer” Documentary Examines Cape Cod Community Post 2018 Shark Bite

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 