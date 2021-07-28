9 Dolphins Stranded on Cape Cod, Most Survive to be Released

PROVINCETOWN (AP) – Nine dolphins were stranded on beaches on Cape Cod on Monday but most survived and either swam away or were released back into the water by a local wildlife group.

The Cape Cod Times reports a mother and her calf were stranded in Brewster and seven dolphins became stranded in Wellfleet. The calf died. Two of the dolphins in Wellfleet managed to swim away and one died.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare released the five surviving, stranded dolphins back into the ocean later on Monday. The group gave the animals a full health assessment and tagged them with tracking devices before releasing them.

From The Associated Press