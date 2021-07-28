You are here: Home / NewsCenter / 9 Dolphins Stranded on Cape Cod, Most Survive to be Released

9 Dolphins Stranded on Cape Cod, Most Survive to be Released

July 28, 2021

PROVINCETOWN  (AP) – Nine dolphins were stranded on beaches on Cape Cod on Monday but most survived and either swam away or were released back into the water by a local wildlife group.

The Cape Cod Times reports a mother and her calf were stranded in Brewster and seven dolphins became stranded in Wellfleet. The calf died. Two of the dolphins in Wellfleet managed to swim away and one died.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare released the five surviving, stranded dolphins back into the ocean later on Monday. The group gave the animals a full health assessment and tagged them with tracking devices before releasing them.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 