AAA: Mass. Average Gas Prices Drop Below $4 Mark

HYANNIS – For the first time since February, AAA is reporting that the average cost for gas in Massachusetts has dipped below $4 per gallon.

The $3.91 per gallon mark on average in the Bay State is 48 cents below what was reported a month ago, but still 14 cents higher than the nationwide average.

AAA attributes the consistent drop to lower prices for oil, modest demand at the pump domestically, and a quiet hurricane season. Storms still could form this season, however, which would potentially hinder oil production.

GasBuddy.com reports that gas prices across Cape Cod range between $3.63 and $4.69.