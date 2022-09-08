You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AAA: Mass. Average Gas Prices Drop Below $4 Mark

AAA: Mass. Average Gas Prices Drop Below $4 Mark

September 8, 2022

HYANNIS – For the first time since February, AAA is reporting that the average cost for gas in Massachusetts has dipped below $4 per gallon.

The $3.91 per gallon mark on average in the Bay State is 48 cents below what was reported a month ago, but still 14 cents higher than the nationwide average.

AAA attributes the consistent drop to lower prices for oil, modest demand at the pump domestically, and a quiet hurricane season. Storms still could form this season, however, which would potentially hinder oil production.

GasBuddy.com reports that gas prices across Cape Cod range between $3.63 and $4.69.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 