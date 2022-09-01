You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Calm Before Storms? Oddly Quiet Atlantic Despite Forecasts

Calm Before Storms? Oddly Quiet Atlantic Despite Forecasts

September 1, 2022

NEW ORLEANS, LA (AP) – The Atlantic hurricane season has been oddly quiet.

There were zero storms that formed in August, which normally is the beginning of peak season. What’s really strange is that all the major factors for a busy season have been there: warm water, low winds, and a La Niña.

All the experts predicted this would be a more active than normal season, but then nothing happened. Scientists think a persistent patch of dry air is the reason storms aren’t forming.

But they caution that it’s still early in storm season and it only takes one hurricane to cause devastation.

By Seth Borenstein and Rebecca Santana, Associated Press

