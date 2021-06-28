AARP Calls For an End to Dementia Stigmas

HYANNIS – As part of Brain Health Awareness Month, AARP is educating the public on age-related brain health conditions such as dementia.

Stigmas surrounding such conditions can cause concern among individuals who may be reluctant to seek help.

“Your brain health is just as important as your body’s health, but the stigma around dementia often stops conversation about what we can do to maintain your brain health and what you can do to reduce your risk,” said Senior Vice President for Policy and Brain health at AARP Sarah Lenz Lock.

Losses of independence and financial instability are concerns of those diagnosed with dementia.

Although many more fear that they will end up developing the condition than will actually develop it over the course of their lives.

According to AARP, cognitive decline experienced through dementia is not inevitable.

Early diagnosis can help individuals and health care providers to develop a strategy for combating the disease.

Healthy lifestyles and preemptive action can also help reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

The full story can be found on the Sunday Journal, here.