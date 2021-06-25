AARP’s Senior Vice President for Policy and Brain Health and Executive Director of the Global Council on Brain Health Sarah Lenz Lock joined Sunday Journal this week. June is Brain Health Awareness Month, and Sarah discussed the stigmas regarding dementia and how residents can ensure that they’re as health as possible.
Sunday Journal with Sarah Lenz Lock with AARP
June 25, 2021
