Additional Survey to Gauge COVID Impact on Local Businesses

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission and Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce have launched another survey to evaluate the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on local businesses.

The fourth survey, which can be accessed here, will call on members of the local business community to provide input on COVID-19’s extended impact on their commerce.

This includes topics related to this past summer season, workforce changes, and more.

Similar to the prior three reports, which can be found by clicking here, the organizations said this survey will collect data that can then be used in grant applications and other forms of aid, as well as reports on the local economic landscape.