AFCC Names Truro Creative as Artist of the Year

TRURO – A local artist has received an award for his creative contributions and community impacts.

Mark Adams was recently named as the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod’s 2023 Artist of the Year.

AFCC Executive Director Julie Wake said that Adams uses his art “to compel each of us to think deeper about who we are and ways we can preserve and protect this special place we call home.”

Adams, a Truro-based painter and printmaker, creates pieces that utilize travel journals, maps, and text to encourage others to explore and draw.

The recent distinction comes with the announcement of a new piece by Adams that will be revealed in April. “A Drop in the Ocean” will be an interactive work that people will be able to move through.

Adams worked at the Cape Cod National Seashore as a geologist and cartographer until last year. He now serves as the Scientist/Artist-in-Residence at the Center for Coastal Studies.

The Schoolhouse Gallery in Provincetown will hold an open house of Adams’ latest work on May 26th. Samples of his art can be viewed on their site.

Provincetown painter Jo Hay won the AFCC’s inaugural award in 2022.

