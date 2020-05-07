You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Against the Tide Cape Cod Event Rescheduled

Against the Tide Cape Cod Event Rescheduled

May 7, 2020

BREWSTER – The 21st annual Against the Tide Cape Cod event, held by the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition, has been rescheduled to September 26 out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally set for August 15, the newly scheduled event will feature both in-person and virtual options. Participants will walk, run, swim, paddle, or kayak to support the coalition’s cause.

The event will be held in September at Nickerson State Park.

For more information, visit the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition’s website by clicking here.

