You are here: Home / NewsCenter / All Questions Pass in Orleans Election

All Questions Pass in Orleans Election

May 18, 2023

Orleans Town Hall

ORLEANS – All 27 questions on the recent Orleans town election ballot were passed by voters, according to official results.

A total of 11 questions were related to Proposition 2 1/2 overrides that would help fund various town projects, while the other 16 had to do with previous amendments approved at recent town meetings.

Plans set to receive large boosts include the Rock Harbor Dredging Project as well as renovations for Veterans Memorial Park.

The full, final results can be found by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 