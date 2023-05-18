All Questions Pass in Orleans Election

ORLEANS – All 27 questions on the recent Orleans town election ballot were passed by voters, according to official results.

A total of 11 questions were related to Proposition 2 1/2 overrides that would help fund various town projects, while the other 16 had to do with previous amendments approved at recent town meetings.

Plans set to receive large boosts include the Rock Harbor Dredging Project as well as renovations for Veterans Memorial Park.

The full, final results can be found by clicking here.