Orleans Town Election To Be Held In May

ORLEANS – The Orleans Annual Town Election will be held on Tuesday, May 16, with Election Day voting taking place at the senior center on Rock Harbor Road from 9 am to 7 pm.

In addition to elections, the ballot will also include 27 questions, with eleven Proposition 2 ½ override questions related to funding various town services and projects, and 16 questions related to the town charter changes voted on at the last two town meetings.

Large budget items include whether to assess additional real estate and property taxes to fund portions of the Nauset Regional School District and Cape Cod Regional Technical High School District Assessments, and the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Funding items also include items of ecological concern such as the Pilgrim Lake Fish Ladder rehabilitation project, community projects such as the Veterans Memorial Park rehabilitation, and the Rock Harbor Dredging project.

Early voting and vote-by-mail opportunities will be available for the election, with early voting to be held at the Town Clerk’s office from Monday, May 8 to Friday, May 12 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be sent by Thursday, April 27.

The voter registration deadline is Friday, April 28.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter