AmeriCorps prepares for annual MLK Jr. Day of Service with focus on sustainability

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HARWICH – AmeriCorps Cape Cod is preparing to hold its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday, January 19, 2026, at the 204 Cultural Arts Center in Harwich from 9 am to 3 pm.

This year’s event will revolve around concepts of service and sustainability, with programming including a winter coat and hygiene drive, a free pop-up clothing swap, clothes mending workshops, and a community lunch.

The nonprofit will collect new and gently used winter coats and hygiene items such as toothbrushes and shampoo as the event draws near, with collections proceeding until January 16.

Donations can be brought to ten designated collection locations at the Sturgis Library, the Centerville Library, the Orleans Conservation Trust, the Snow Library, the Dennis Memorial Library, the Harwich Town Hall, the Harwich Community Center, the Eldridge Library, the Brewster Ladies’ Library, and the West Yarmouth Library.

On the day of the event, attendees are encouraged to bring gently used garments to join in the “bring something, leave something” clothing shop to promote reuse and waste reduction, with the leftover items going to the Harwich Family Pantry.

The event is family friendly, with walk-ins welcome and encouraged to participate in the days’ activities, though registration is advised for the community lunch and workshops.

To register, click here.