Barnstable County Announces More COVID Relief Money

HYANNIS – Barnstable County has launched an online application portal for organizations on Cape Cod to apply for $5 million in competitive grants of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.

County officials said non-county local government units, nonprofits, and private and for-profit organizations can apply to the grant program.

Grants will be small and medium-sized. The funds will support the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the region.

The application portal can be found here.

The deadline to submit letters of intent is Friday, September 30.

The announcement of the competitive grant comes as Barnstable County awarded funds to Barnstable, Falmouth, and Sandwich on Wednesday, August 24.

The Town of Barnstable received a little over $1,965,218 for the 720 Main Street Pump Station Replacement.

“We are grateful to county officials for this grant funding which will reduce the sewer rate impact to our residents on the public sewer system,” Barnstable’s Director of Finance Mark Milne said of the improvement.

Falmouth was awarded $1,334,782 for wastewater treatment plant upgrades.

“The more funds we receive from outside sources, the lower the cost to Falmouth property owners and the sooner we can complete the multi-phase project,” said Falmouth’s Town Manager Peter Johnson-Staub

Sandwich received $849,301 for a clean water improvement project.

Sandwich Town Manager George Dunham said the funds will support water quality infrastructure in Sandwich Public Schools.

Of the $10 million in ARPA funds the county set aside for the 15 towns on the Cape, Mashpee and Bourne recently received funds.

