Animal Rescue League Provides Pet Plans for Storms

BREWSTER – Hurricane Preparedness Week in Massachusetts continues following Tropical Storm Elsa, and the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) is reminding residents that now is a good time to create plans for their pets should a major storm hit the region.

The ARL primarily recommends that owners create a supply kit for their pets. Essential items, like a week’s supply of food and water, leashes and harnesses, and blankets should be ready to go in case of an emergency.

The organization also suggests that residents should identify which local evacuation centers are pet-friendly; the same goes for hotels or any places where one may have to stay, including a friend or relative’s house.

Pets should be microchipped with up to date information, according to the ARL, in order to provide a simple way to reunite a pet with their owner if they get lost.

The ARL reminded owners that inclement weather can cause some pets to get anxious, so that behavior should be monitored.

To learn more, visit the ARL’s website by clicking here.