You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Baker Proclaims Hurricane Preparedness Week

Baker Proclaims Hurricane Preparedness Week

July 13, 2021

Utility trucks staged before Tropical Storm Elsa hit Cape Cod. CCBM Dave Reed

HYANNIS – In the wake of Tropical Storm Elsa, this week has been proclaimed “Hurricane Preparedness Week” by Governor Charlie Baker.

The week will emphasize the state’s vulnerability to tropical storms and other inclement weather, as well as encourage residents to be prepared.

“As we saw during our recent experience with Tropical Storm Elsa, planning and preparing in advance for a tropical storm or hurricane can help protect individuals and families and limit damage to property,” said Baker in a statement. 

“We encourage residents in every part of the Commonwealth to develop an emergency plan, prepare emergency supplies and stay informed throughout hurricane season.”

Most tropical storms and hurricanes that New England experiences hit during August and September, though the official hurricane season for the Commonwealth runs from June 1 to November 30. 

Cape Cod and the Islands saw heavy rains and winds brought by Tropical Storm Elsa that knocked out some power.

The state urges residents to make an emergency plan and kit with their friends and families in case of extreme weather that impacts utilities and other services. 

They also encourage residents to know their evacuation zone—which can be found here—as well as stay informed during storms by following alerts from the Emergency Alert System, NOAA Weather Radio and social and traditional news media. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 