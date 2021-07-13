Baker Proclaims Hurricane Preparedness Week

HYANNIS – In the wake of Tropical Storm Elsa, this week has been proclaimed “Hurricane Preparedness Week” by Governor Charlie Baker.

The week will emphasize the state’s vulnerability to tropical storms and other inclement weather, as well as encourage residents to be prepared.

“As we saw during our recent experience with Tropical Storm Elsa, planning and preparing in advance for a tropical storm or hurricane can help protect individuals and families and limit damage to property,” said Baker in a statement.

“We encourage residents in every part of the Commonwealth to develop an emergency plan, prepare emergency supplies and stay informed throughout hurricane season.”

Most tropical storms and hurricanes that New England experiences hit during August and September, though the official hurricane season for the Commonwealth runs from June 1 to November 30.

Cape Cod and the Islands saw heavy rains and winds brought by Tropical Storm Elsa that knocked out some power.

The state urges residents to make an emergency plan and kit with their friends and families in case of extreme weather that impacts utilities and other services.

They also encourage residents to know their evacuation zone—which can be found here—as well as stay informed during storms by following alerts from the Emergency Alert System, NOAA Weather Radio and social and traditional news media.