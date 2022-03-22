New Candidate Enters Barnstable County Sheriff Race

FALMOUTH – Another candidate has joined the race for Barnstable County Sheriff with the announcement of Falmouth Attorney Donna Buckley’s run for the position.

Buckley, a Democrat, previously served as general counsel for the sheriff’s office, filling the role for four years.

She has a law degree from Suffolk University Law School and a Bachelor of Science degree from Suffolk University.

She previously worked at Massachusetts Bay Community College and Massasoit Community College teaching business and criminal law.

Also in the race is current First Barnstable State Representative Tim Whelan (R-Brewster).

Current County Sheriff Jim Cummings announced late last year that he would not run again for the position after 24 years of service.