You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New Candidate Enters Barnstable County Sheriff Race

New Candidate Enters Barnstable County Sheriff Race

March 22, 2022

FALMOUTH – Another candidate has joined the race for Barnstable County Sheriff with the announcement of Falmouth Attorney Donna Buckley’s run for the position. 

Buckley, a Democrat, previously served as general counsel for the sheriff’s office, filling the role for four years. 

She has a law degree from Suffolk University Law School and  a Bachelor of Science degree from Suffolk University. 

She previously worked at Massachusetts Bay Community College and Massasoit Community College teaching business and criminal law. 

Also in the race is current First Barnstable State Representative Tim Whelan (R-Brewster).

Current County Sheriff Jim Cummings announced late last year that he would not run again for the position after 24 years of service.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 