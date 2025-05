Click to print (Opens in new window)

WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore has announced that the new Marconi Beach stairs are open in time for the 2025 summer season.

The group Friends of the Cape Cod National Seashore was credited with making the new staircase possible by raising necessary funds.

The replacement was rushed in after a new staircase that debuted last summer was torn to pieces in a heavy rainstorm in September.

Erosion has caused the stairs to fail in recent years.