Another potential weekend snowstorm being monitored; fire departments call for clear hydrants

HYANNIS – The National Weather Service says another winter storm is possible this upcoming weekend.

The potential coastal storm is still uncertain in tracking, with outcomes ranging from no impact at all to a high-impact winter storm for Southern New England on Sunday.

Parts of Cape Cod received a foot or more of snow from last weekend’s storm.

The weather service says you should keep monitoring the forecast. Currently for Barnstable County, the NWS says snow is likely Saturday night, Sunday when snow may be heavy at times, and Sunday night. Frigid weather is continuing leading up to the potential next storm, with lows in the single digits Thursday and Friday night.

Cape Cod fire departments are urging residents to shovel out snow from nearby fire hydrants, clearing out at least three feet around the hydrant. Local fire departments say seconds count during an emergency allowing firefighters to quickly connect hoses.

The Town of Barnstable is conducting overnight snow removal operations in downtown Hyannis and the village centers of Barnstable and Osterville Thursday starting at 10 p.m.

A temporary parking ban will be in effect. Roadways will be closed and local residential and emergency access will be maintained. Drivers and pedestrians are urged to use caution with heavy machinery and large equipment in use.

The town says the community’s patience and cooperation are appreciated as crews continue cleanup efforts from last weekend’s storm.