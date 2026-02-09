You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Applications available for affordable homes in Brewster, Bourne, and Falmouth

Applications available for affordable homes in Brewster, Bourne, and Falmouth

February 9, 2026

BREWSTER/FALMOUTH – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod has announced that applications are available for seven affordable homes located in Brewster, Falmouth, and Bourne.  

The home in Bourne is a three-bedroom home at 26 Home Avenue. 

Brewster will see a pair of offerings, including a two-bedroom and three-bedroom home on Mackie Drive. 

Offerings in Falmouth will feature four three-bedroom homes at 805 Gifford Street Extension. 

The homes will be a mixture of both ranch and Cape styles. 

The deadline to apply is March 31, 2026, for those within eligible income brackets and who are willing to commit 250-500 hours to help build the homes.  

Applications can be found at the habitat for humanity website by clicking here. 

Applicants are also encouraged to attend an in-person or Zoom workshop for prospective buyers, to be held throughout February and March. 

About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


