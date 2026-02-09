Applications available for affordable homes in Brewster, Bourne, and Falmouth

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BREWSTER/FALMOUTH – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod has announced that applications are available for seven affordable homes located in Brewster, Falmouth, and Bourne.

The home in Bourne is a three-bedroom home at 26 Home Avenue.

Brewster will see a pair of offerings, including a two-bedroom and three-bedroom home on Mackie Drive.

Offerings in Falmouth will feature four three-bedroom homes at 805 Gifford Street Extension.

The homes will be a mixture of both ranch and Cape styles.

The deadline to apply is March 31, 2026, for those within eligible income brackets and who are willing to commit 250-500 hours to help build the homes.

Applications can be found at the habitat for humanity website by clicking here.

Applicants are also encouraged to attend an in-person or Zoom workshop for prospective buyers, to be held throughout February and March.