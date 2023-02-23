You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Army Corps Seeks Feedback on SouthCoast Wind Project

February 23, 2023

HYANNIS – Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be soliciting feedback from residents on the SouthCoast Wind Energy project.

The Army Corps recently received a work permit application from SouthCoast Wind Energy, which was formerly known as Mayflower Wind.

The project would result in up to 147 wind turbines being built in the waters 26 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and 20 miles south of Nantucket. Developers hope to provide renewable energy to more than one million homes.

The agency will be taking comments on the plan from stakeholders through April 4. For more details, visit the ACE’s website by clicking here.

