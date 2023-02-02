Mayflower Wind Changes Name to SouthCoast Wind Energy

NANTUCKET – SouthCoast Wind Energy is the new name for the offshore wind developer formerly known as Mayflower Wind.

Officials said in a statement that the new name is representative of the company’s dedication to serving the regional community.

“We are proud to call the SouthCoast home and recognize the importance this area has to the success of our project,” said Francis Slingsby, CEO, in a statement.

“SouthCoast Wind remains steadfast in its commitment to being an integral community partner and investing in economic development, education and training.”

The developer is leasing a roughly 200 square mile area about 20 miles south of Nantucket to build offshore wind turbines that will be able to produce enough power for 1 million homes.

The project will connect to the electric grid in Somerset, with plans for a second connection in Falmouth.

SouthCoast Wind is a joint venture between Shell and Ocean Winds North America.