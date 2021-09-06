Cape Symphony Ready to Launch New Season

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Symphony Orchestra is preparing to kick-off its 2021-2022 season with “Victorious Return” set to premier on the weekend of September 11 to September 12.

The opener will take place at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center following more than a year off for the Symphony due to COVID-19.

“I’ve been meeting with the musicians occasionally during the pandemic, and I have to say that they sound fantastic,” said Jung-Ho Pak, the Symphony’s Artistic Director and Conductor, who likened returning to the stage to riding a bike.

“It’s a credit to their professionalism, you just don’t forget how to play your instrument after years and years of training and performing with orchestras,” he said.

The premier will take place on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. The concert will begin with a tribute to mark the date titled “Towers of Light”.

“It’s a solemn moment, but this piece is not a sad piece, but a beautiful, hopeful piece,” said Pak of the nature of the tribute.

The premier will also honor the 250th anniversary of Ludwig Van Beethoven’s life by performing the famed composer’s “Egmont Overture”, and will honor essential workers during the pandemic with composer John Williams’ “Summon the Heroes” composition.

“I wanted to pay tribute to the frontline workers, the people who throughout the pandemic had risked their lives with great courage to get out and work the groceries, or work the post office, and of course the doctors and nurses, policemen and firefighters who get out there and make our community run,” said Pak.”

The Cape Symphony made the decision to require patrons to wear masks and offer proof of vaccination, with some exceptions.

The Symphony cited recommendations by health care professionals, industry trends, and practicality as major factors in their decision.

“We decided this was not only the way we wanted to go, but the way the industry was going,” said Pak of the difficult decision.

“If you look at the Boston Symphony, Boston Ballet, or major performing arts organizations across the country, everyone is throwing their die in the direction of proof of vaccination.

“The goal,” he said, “is to bring us all back together.”

Pak highlighted notable events in the 2021 catalog, including the Symphony’s first live orchestra with film, which will feature the movie “Grease” with the Orchestra performing the instrumental parts of the soundtrack.

“Oftentimes music behind a film can feel anonymous, indistinct,” said Pak, “but when you have a live orchestra performing with the musicians then you feel like ‘wow, there’s real talent, forethought, artistry happening there.’”

Other notable performances in the 2021-2022 catalog include a tribute to diversity in the United States in November featuring Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony no 9 “The New World”, “A Passport to Ireland” featuring Irish Fiddler Eileen Ivers and Celtic Harp player Maeve Gilchrist in January, and a celebration of the sixtieth anniversary of the Symphony’s first performance.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter