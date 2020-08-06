Arts Foundation, Boston Pops Presenting Virtual Pops by the Sea

HYANNIS – Conductor Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops Orchestra will be joined by the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod in presenting the 35th annual Citizens Bank Pops by the Sea Concert this Sunday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s iteration of the event will be held virtually.

Lockhart remains excited for the event, even with the different format, as Pops by the Sea remains one of his favorite summer events in which to take part.

Recordings of songs old and new will be featured for viewers, along with remarks from people such as Julie Wake of the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod.

Actor and Barnstable High School graduate Neal McDonough is the event’s guest conductor.

“I think we’re going to make a very entertaining show out of it that will remind people of how important this event is in the annual calendar of Cape Cod,” Lockhart said, “and how important the arts are on Cape Cod.”

Supporting the arts as a member of that community, Lockhart said, is an “all for one” effort. He praised the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod for stepping up and helping local artists.

“They are providing assistance and helping find resources for individual artists…who are having a very, very difficult time of it these days,” he said.

The concert will also highlight the front line workers who have committed themselves to Cape Cod citizens during the pandemic, as well as Lockhart’s 25th anniversary with the Boston Pops.

As the virtual concert approaches, Lockhart did mention that he looks forward to the event’s return to the Cape in person in 2021.

The 35th annual Citizens Bank Pops by the Sea Concert will be streamed beginning at 6 p.m. on the foundation’s website, which can be found by clicking here.