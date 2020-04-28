As Demand Collapses, Gas Prices Tumble Again

HYANNIS – Gas prices in Massachusetts continue to fall, dropping well below $2 a gallon this week.

According to AAA Northeast’s April 27 survey of prices in the Bay State, self-serve, regular unleaded is averaging $1.90 per gallon. That’s thirteen cents above the national average of $1.77.

A year ago, the average price in Massachusetts was 89 cents higher at $2.79 per gallon.

“AAA forecasts that the national average will continue to decrease into next month, possibly dropping as low as $1.65,” said Mary Maguire, Director, Public and Legislative Affairs.

“We haven’t seen gas prices that cheap around the country since early in 2009.”

Prices have been cratering since the outbreak of COVID-19 and resulting stay at home orders around the country that led to a drastic cut in driving.

According to gasbuddy.com, prices on Cape Cod range from $1.42 to $2.29 a gallon for self-serve regular unleaded.

In Massachusetts, the range in prices in the latest AAA survey for unleaded regular is 97 cents, from a low of $1.42 to a high of $2.39. AAA advises motorists to shop around for the best prices.