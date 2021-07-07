Teens Helping to Ease Nation’s Labor Crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) – The owners of restaurants, amusement parks and retail shops, many of them desperate for workers, are sounding an unusual note of gratitude this summer: Thank goodness for teenagers.

As the U.S. economy bounds back with unexpected speed from the pandemic recession and customer demand intensifies, high school-age kids are filling jobs that older workers can’t–or won’t.

The result is that teens who are willing to bus restaurant tables or serve as water-park lifeguards are commanding $15 to $17 or more an hour–plus bonuses in some instances, or money to help pay for school classes.

By Paul Wiseman and Joseph Pisani, Associated Press