Assembly of Delegates discusses regional transfer fee

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates will tackle a potential regional real estate transfer fee Wednesday.

State Senators Julian Cyr and Dylan Fernandes, as well as State Representative Thomas Moakley will attend, providing context on how a possible county-wide home rule petition for a luxury transfer fee would proceed on Beacon Hill.

Other members of the delegation have been invited to participate, as well, according to the statement from the Assembly.

Assembly members say a regional fee could help fund “missing middle” affordable housing across the Cape.

They will also consider how such a regional petition would interact with existing transfer fees already in place in communities like Provincetown and Eastham, which levy about a 3% fee.

The meeting takes place at 4 pm, located at the Mary Pat Flynn Conference Room at the Barnstable County Complex. Hybrid participation will also be available here.