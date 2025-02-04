Assembly Of Delegates Discussing Proposal To Close Cape Mental Health Center

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates is meeting tomorrow to discuss the potential closure of the Pocasset Mental Health Center.

A budget proposal by Governor Maura Healey last month included closing the only state-run mental health facility on Cape Cod.

Stakeholders and affected families will discuss the impact.

Those who are opposing the plan include State Representative David Vieira, Sheriff Donna Buckley, and the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

The Assembly of Delegates meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the Mary Pat Flynn Conference Center in Barnstable, and will be streamed online.