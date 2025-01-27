You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Healey Budget Would Close Only State-Run Mental Health Facility on Cape

Healey Budget Would Close Only State-Run Mental Health Facility on Cape

January 27, 2025

HYANNIS – Cape leaders are questioning Gov. Maura Healey’s recommendation to close a Cape mental health center with her recent budget proposal.

The Pocasset Mental Health Center provides 16-bed inpatient care for those 19 and older.

Third Barnstable District State Rep. David Vieira opposed the plan, as did the Massachusetts Nurses Association. 

“As elected officials representing Cape Cod, we have been working tirelessly alongside community leaders, healthcare professionals, and other stakeholders to reverse this decision since we were made aware of it. These facilities are vital lifelines for children, families, and adults in need of mental health support across our region,” said Vieira in the statement. 

State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos also opposed the recommendation. 

“I have seen firsthand how the lack of mental health care can spiral into tragedy for individuals, families and entire communities. Mental health care is not a luxury—it is necessity.” 

Healey said the care would be redirected elsewhere and has voiced support for mental health care in general.

The center is the only state-run mental health facility on the Cape. 

The budget proposed by Healey is yet to be approved by the State House or Senate. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 