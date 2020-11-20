Asymptomatic Virus Testing Offered by Community Health Center

FALMOUTH – Community Health Center of Cape Cod is offering asymptomatic coronavirus testing to those within the area.

An online scheduling tool has recently been added for these tests, Chief Executive Officer of CHC Karen Gardner explained during a recent meeting with the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force.

“We’re trying to make it as easy as possible for everyone to have access to testing,” Gardner said.

The addition of asymptomatic goes along with the organization’s continued testing of those with symptoms. This increase in testing came due to a rising demand with the holidays nearing.

“If you have insurance, great,” Gardner said.

“If you don’t have insurance, we’re always going to work with individuals to make sure that they get that testing accomplished.”

Currently, CHC’s Falmouth location is offering asymptomatic testing, although Gardner noted that they are looking to expand it to all of their sites. Hours in Falmouth will also be extended following Thanksgiving.