Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Announces Fall Schedule

CHATHAM – Fall hours for the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s sites have been announced.

The Chatham Shark Center will be open on Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until October 16. The Shark Center in Provincetown, located along MacMillan Wharf, will remain open until October 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during those same days.

Private shark charters will be open for reservations through October 16, while other educational programs and field trips to the Chatham site will be available all year long.

To learn more, visit the AWSC’s website by clicking here.