Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Updates White Shark Catalogue

CHATHAM – The Atlantic Right Whale Conservancy recently updated its public White Shark Catalogue to reflect data gathered during the 2022 research season.

Using underwater footage to distinguish white sharks based on coloration, dorsal fin size and shape, and markings of the gills and fins, researchers are able to profile sharks over time.

Once added, new additions can receive nicknames, often inspired by markings unique to the individual.

The footage gathered is valuable in learning more about the shark’s growth, behavior, diet, and migratory patterns in their range in the northwest Atlantic.

Using data gathered from 18 trips during 2022, this year’s updates added 55 new individuals to the catalogue and documented the return of 63 sharks that have visited in recent years, including ‘Danny’, an 11-foot male that was first identified in 2014 and has returned every year since.

“The AWSC provides the most comprehensive publicly available information on white sharks in the Northwest Atlantic. In addition to white shark sighting and detection data, the White Shark Catalogue is another valuable resource,” said Cynthia Wigren, CEO and co-founder of the AWSC.

“We encourage everyone on the east coast of the US and Canada who encounters a white shark to send us video footage and photos so we can continue to build and enhance the catalogue.”

To view the catalogue, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter