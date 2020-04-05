Attorney General Healey Calls On Department Of Public Utilities To Suspend Rate Increases

BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey is calling on the Department of Public Utilities to delay any increases in the rates gas customers pay to cover the cost companies incur for pipeline replacement projects for at least three months.

Each year the state’s gas companies provide the DPU with a plan outlining the mileage, location and cost of the pipeline replacement projects they anticipate doing over the next year. If the DPU approves the company’s plan known as its Gas System enhancement Program, the company begins charging customers a rate increase, or surcharge on May 1st. If the DPU approves the Filing by the Attorney General will suspend the rate increase

In a filling made last week the Attorney General contends the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the states response to the public health crisis and the unprecedented economic impacts caused by the pandemic caused by the pandemic require the DPU to impose a delay of customer surcharges to ensure reasonable access to gas service for Massachusetts customers for Massachusetts Customers.

“This Pandemic has caused financial struggles and record unemployment numbers- Massachusetts families can’t afford any additional costs right now,” said Healey.