Healey Supports Effort to Continue Pause on Evictions

BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey recently joined 23 other attorney generals in filing a brief with the U.S Supreme Court in support of the order issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention that forbids evictions to slow transmission rates of COVID-19.

“I’m joining my colleagues in sending a message to the Supreme Court that allowing the moratorium to remain in place will not only reassure these people that they will have the shelter and protection they need, but it’ll help us stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Healey.

The first 120-day eviction moratorium was passed at the start of the pandemic and expired in July 2020.

Once that expired, the CDC extended it using it’s authority to protect public health. That order was set to expire on December 31st 2020 but was further extended by congress until January 31st 2021 and then again by the CDC until June 30th 2021.

The eviction moratorium can again be extended before June 30th.

Tenants who have filled out a CDC form and provided it to their landlord and are unable to pay their rent due to loss of income, have large medical expenses, have an income of less than 100,000, or sought government rental assistance may be eligible for the moratorium.

The following were listed by the CDC, as reasons to extend the moratorium:

-Eliminating the CDC Order would throw state COVID-19 responses into disarray.

-The pandemic is still ongoing and suddenly vacating the ban would irreparably harm the states.

-Renters and their families remain disproportionately vulnerable to COVID-19.

-COVID-19 does not respect state borders.

-A pause on evictions is still needed for economic reasons.

By Will Moore, CapeCod.com News Center