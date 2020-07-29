Back to Business Bash Being Reimagined for 2020

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Young Professionals is re-imagining their annual Back to Business Bash event this September.

CEO Lauren Barker said that the bash, themed “Passport to the Cape,” will take place virtually throughout the entire month in order to keep everyone involved protected during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We really wanted to make an effort to find a way that we could still carry on the spirit of the bash and do so in a safe and fun way for the community,” Barker said.

Barker described the new iteration of the event as a “do-it-yourself” version. Access to free food and prizes throughout the Cape will be made available, similar to what would occur during in-person editions of the event held by CCYP, through a “Bash Pass.”

Participants will be able to track their process across Cape Cod, and share their experiences with the hashtag #capepassport on social media platforms.

Those taking part in the bash are also encouraged to take advantage of other offerings that local businesses have.

While it’s exciting to hold this event in a new way, Barker remains hopeful that the Back to Business Bash can be held in the usual in-person format next year.

“This is a great way to carry forward that spirit and support the community,” she said, “even while we can’t be together in person.”

Passes for the Back to Business Bash will be on sale through the end of August. Passes will be $35 for members of CCYP and $45 for non-members. Giveaway offers are valid through September.

