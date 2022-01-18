Baker Administration Rolls Out More Acute Care Center Measures

BOSTON – New measures are being implemented at acute care medical centers across Massachusetts as the coronavirus pandemic continues, according to Governor Charlie Baker’s administration.

Staffing shortages across the board in the healthcare industry mixed with an increase in patients, according to the administration, has led to decisions being made in order to ensure care for those in need.

The Department of Public Health (DPH) is advising acute care hospitals to curb non-emergency visits to emergency departments, provide more flexibility for staffing in relation to dialysis units, let qualified physician assistants to practice on their own, and create an easier path for foreign-trained physicians to qualify for a license.

The state is stressing to residents that emergency room visits are not required for routine needs, as well as coronavirus testing or vaccination.

More information can be found on the DPH’s website.