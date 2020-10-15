Baker and Polito: State Will Be Ready for COVID in Fall, Winter

BOSTON-The Baker-Polito administration has told state residents that Massachusetts has been preparing for the fall and winter months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Programs across the state, the administration said in a statement, have been strengthened since the virus outbreak began to take its toll back in March. Testing and contact tracing efforts appear to be efficient as the pandemic spans into the upcoming months, the administration added.

They also noted positive efforts in preparing hospitals, protective equipment stockpiles, and long-term care facilities, as well as developing health and safety protocols to ensure that schools and businesses can reopen and remain in operation.

