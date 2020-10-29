Baker Announces $5.9 Million for Food Security

HYANNIS – The state recently announced $5.9 million in grants to address urgent food insecurity for communities across the Commonwealth who have been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Compared to 2019, Cape & Island families are experiencing a 70 percent spike in food insecurity compared to last year. Our aquaculturists, fishermen, farmers, and food pantry workers have banded together to meet this harrowing moment,” said Cape & Islands State Senator Julian Cyr (D-Truro) in a statement.

“I’m grateful for the support they are receiving from the Commonwealth to continue ensuring that every family on Cape Cod and the Islands knows where their next meal comes from.”

The Island Food Pantry in Tisbury is expected to receive $42,000 for the purchase of a refrigerated van that will support local deliveries through a newly-formed delivery service to members as well as transport food between storage facilities on Martha’s Vineyard.

The Wellfleet Shellfish Company in Eastham is expected to receive $390,062 for infrastructure investments that will expand operational function from a seafood distributor to a vertically-integrated seafood production facility.