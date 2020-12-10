Baker Announces Vaccine Distribution Plan

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced the distribution plans for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Massachusetts.

The first shipment of 59,475 doses of the Pfizer vaccine was ordered from the federal government last week and will be delivered directly to 21 hospitals across 8 counties, as well as the department of Public Health Immunization lab.

The doses will then be redistributed to 74 hospitals across the state for the vaccination of front line medical workers.

“Our plan for the first round of vaccine shipments maximizes life-saving care for our most vulnerable residents and protects healthcare workers, first responders, and workers doing COVID-facing work so our healthcare system can continue to treat patients,” said Baker.

The next 40,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine after will then be allocated to the Federal Pharmacy Program to begin vaccination of staff and residents of nursing facilities, rest homes and assisted living facilities.

Baker said that the state is expecting 300,000 first doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer to be delivered by the end of the month.

The vaccines will require two doses administered 3 to 4 weeks apart.

By the end of March, the state plans to receive and distribute over 2 million doses to priority populations.

Baker said the doses will be distributed first to medical workers, first responders and residents most at risk for serious illness designated by the state and the COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group.

The Advisory Group consists of medical, infections disease and public health experts as well as representatives from communities of color and representatives of high-risk populations.

In Phase Two of the distribution process, set to begin in February and be finished by April, individuals with 2 or more comorbidities, early education, K-12, transit, grocery, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works and public health workers will be vaccinated.

All adults 65 and up and individuals with one comorbidity will also be a part of Phase Two.

Phase Three, which is expected to begin in April, will involve distribution of vaccines to the entire general public.

“As the vaccine infrastructure ramps up, the Commonwealth will make vaccines available in more healthcare settings including pharmacies, local health departments and in public health clinics. The vaccine will be provided free of charge to all individuals, and insurance companies will not charge any out-of-pocket costs or copays,” said Baker.

Vaccinations are expected to begin on December 15.

Residents are urged by Baker to visit the Mass.gov/COVIDvaccine website for information about the vaccination plan.

The governor asked residents to continue to abide by COVID-19 safety guidelines, orders, and advisories to keep the spread of the virus down.